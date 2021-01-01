Narayan Rane Controversial Statement: Narayan has made a controversial statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Highlights Union Minister Narayan Rane will appear before the police today

Rane will appear at the Alibag police station as per the court order

Mahad court granted conditional bail to Narayan Rane

Rane made controversial statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was released on bail after being arrested for making controversial statements against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will appear before Alibag police for the first time on August 30. In view of this, strict police security has been maintained in Alibag. Apart from granting conditional bail, the court also ordered Rane to appear at the police station.

What a case

Union Minister Narayan Rane used inappropriate language while commenting on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was later taken into police custody. Narayan Rane was granted conditional bail after a hearing in the court of Babasaheb Sheikh Patil at Mahad.

What happened in court

The hearing lasted for about an hour before the first class magistrate in Mahad. Both sides put forward their arguments for about 45 minutes. The judge then granted bail to Narayan Rane within 15 minutes.

This whole incident happened due to the statement of Narayan Rane. Narayan Rane has used vulgar language. The argument was made in court on behalf of the public prosecutor. The police had also sought 7 days police custody of Narayan Rane. However, the public prosecutor’s request was rejected by the judge.

