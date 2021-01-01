Narayan Rane gets bail: After eight hours in jail, Narayan Rane gets bail

Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail late last night. He was arrested by Maharashtra police around 2.25 pm on Tuesday. Rane was arrested for making indecent remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was produced in Mahad court. Here his lawyers appealed for bail, citing his health condition. His bail application was accepted by the court. Rane is the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In July, he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Rane had claimed that in his Independence Day speech, Thackeray had forgotten how many years had passed since the country’s independence. The ministers made controversial statements in this regard. During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratnagiri district on Monday, Rane said, “It is a shame that the Chief Minister does not know how many years have passed since independence. During the speech, he was seen turning around and asking about it. If I had been there, I would have slapped him hard.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra government sources told CNN-News18 that “the idea was to send a message that no one is above the law.” The Maharashtra government has no problem in getting bail for Rane. There is no intention to prosecute the Union Minister. “The message is clear, insulting statements will not be tolerated. The prestige of the post should be maintained.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had on Tuesday issued an order for immediate arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane for making an offensive statement. A police team was sent to Chiplun in Konkan city. The order was issued after an FIR was lodged against Rane in the northern city of Maharashtra.

Ane, year old Rane started his political career in Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray’s father Bal Thackeray. In 1990, he entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as a Shiv Sena MLA. Rane took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1999, but his tenure was very short. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had lost the state elections by the end of this year.

