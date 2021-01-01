Narayan Rane Health News: Union Minister Narayan Rane admitted to hospital after falling ill

Highlights Union Minister Narayan Rane was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to health problems

Narayan Rane is in constant discussion due to his controversial statement on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He was arrested on Tuesday for making controversial statements and was later released on bail

Union Minister Narayan Rane has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to health problems. After his controversial statement on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he saw a fierce battle with Shiv Sena. After this, Rane was also arrested by the Maharashtra Police, although he was granted bail citing health reasons.

Narayan Rane is currently visiting several districts of Maharashtra during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During his visit, he made controversial statements on Uddhav Thackeray. In fact, Narayan Rane claimed to have forgotten Uddhav’s Independence Day and said, “If I had been there, I would have kept it under my ear.” There was a lot of controversy over this statement of Rane.

He was arrested on the basis of Narayan Rane’s statement

Opposing Narayan Rane’s statement, Shiv Sainiks rioted at various places on Tuesday. Stones were hurled outside the BJP office in Nashik. FIRs were also registered in several places against his objectionable statement.

Maharashtra Police arrested Narayan Rane from Chiplun at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. He was produced before the Mahad court late last night where Narayan Rane was granted conditional bail due to health reasons.

