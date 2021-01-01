Narayan Rane Maharashtra tour: Visiting the memorial site is a game plan to defeat Shiv Sena in BMC elections: Many say it is a ploy to defeat Shiv Sena

Highlights BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane’s statement has heated up Maharashtra politics.

Rane has said that he will also visit Balasaheb’s memorial during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Many meanings are being deduced from Rane’s announcement.

Many say that this is a ploy to defeat Shiv Sena

Mumbai

Union Industries Minister Narayan Rane will join the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 19. Meanwhile, Rane will also visit the memorial site of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park. Narayan Rane will visit the memorial site for the first time. That is why everyone’s attention is focused on this issue. People also say that Narayan Rane has made this game only to defeat Shiv Sena.

Rane’s show of strength

After accepting the post of Minister for Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin. Rane’s Yatra will start from August 19 to 26. Rane will also show his strength through this yatra. On August 19 and 20, Rane will hold a strong demonstration in Mumbai.

There will be Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Vasai-Virar on 21st and Konkan from 23rd to 26th August. How do people respond to this visit? This is also the focus of everyone’s attention.

Modi’s order

Narayan Rane has been given the responsibility of BMC elections on behalf of the BJP central leadership. These elections will be held in Mumbai next year. For which the slogan of Mission 114 has been given. Rane is tasked with leading 114 or more people to victory. Missions are ordered to be completed in any case.

Rane has been given the responsibility to defeat Shiv Sena. According to sources, the central leadership wants to use Rane’s full power in the BMC elections. Only time will tell how successful Rane will be in his mission, but it is certain that this election will be very interesting.

A fleet of 500 cars

Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be for about 7 days. In the meantime, he will visit more than 170 places. His Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be held in Mumbai and Konkan areas. Pramod Jathar and Sunil Rane will be responsible for Rane’s visit.

Swabhiman activists will also participate in this yatra. So far, a list of 500 trains has been compiled for the journey, which starts on the 19th. So the possibility of a big show of strength on this day is being expressed.

