Naren Chandra is no more, learn how the Assam Rifle jawan helped the Dalai Lama escape from Chinese clutches

In the year 1959, the last soldier of the squad of soldiers who brought Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama out of Chinese clutches to India also died. Naren Chandra Das was the last surviving ex-serviceman of the seven-member squad. He and his six companions took the Dalai Lama out of the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and brought him safely to India. The oldest paramilitary force of India was the soldiers of the Assam Rifles, who could come to India from the Dalai Lama’s Chinese clutches.

Naren Das had told the local media several times how he had helped the Dalai Lama on March 31, 1959. Chinese soldiers were looking for the Dalai Lama everywhere. Then his squad disguised as a soldier and helped him to reach India by crossing the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas on horseback. Naren Das died on Monday. His age was now 85 years old. He breathed his last at his Assam home.

He was just 22 years old when he was helping the Dalai Lama. In 2017, when he met his religious leader, the Lama had said – Seeing your face, it seems that I too have become old. The two met after almost 60 years. A year later, the Dalai Lana invited Naren to Dharamsala. Recalling that moment, Naren said that the cleric hugged him. That moment was the most precious moment of his life. The Lama also presented him with a memento.

Keep in mind that the Dalai Lama took refuge in India after being exiled from Tibet. He was young during that time. After getting the permission of the Government of India, he established his ashram in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Since then he has been living there. Although China protested several times for giving asylum to the Dalai Lama, India ignored his threats.