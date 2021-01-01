Narendra Modi a statement given on the prices of petrol and diesel is going viral, the PM of India is being badly trolled

The common man is troubled by the rising prices of petrol, diesel and food items. At present, oil companies have not increased the price of petrol and diesel for 24 days. People are being angry about inflation. In such a situation, a statement given by PM Narendra Modi on the prices of petrol and diesel is becoming increasingly viral on social media. By putting the sound of this speech on the loudspeaker, the protesters are demonstrating while making a ruckus. This video has been shared with many Twitter handles.

In this video, it can be seen that a crowd of some people are protesting while walking in the streets by putting a speech of Narendra Modi in a loudspeaker. When the voice of PM Modi comes from the loudspeaker, then the people gathered in the crowd are not seen doing it fast. In this video, a voice comes from the loudspeaker to tell with full force, whether the price of petrol has come down or not? The crowd shouting at this raises their hands and says that it did not happen. There is no confirmation about when and where this video is from.

People are also giving their feedback on this viral video. MonikaSinghSays Twitter account with a laughing emoji wrote that you have seen the most viral video on petrol and diesel ever? Didn’t happen?

Responding to this video from a Twitter account, it was written that who does such a wonderful insult? @gunjan43066077 It was written from the twitter handle that the ghost of superstition will descend from the mind of the people just like this, all the speeches of Hon’ble ji before 2014 should be publicized in the whole country. Before 2014, there used to be lions on every issue but now they have failed on every issue.

Let us tell you for information that during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally, asked the public, ‘Have the prices of diesel petrol come down or not… have you started saving money in your pocket? No… now opposition says Modi is Naseebwala… So if Modi’s luck is useful to the people, then what can be better than this… Do you want Naseeb Wala or Unlucky?





