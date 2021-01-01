Narendra Modi along with Yogi Adityanath started the Anna Mahotsav under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in Uttar Pradesh people engaged

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana Mahotsav, food will be distributed to the poor in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi himself launched the festival through virtual medium. During this, he said that every grain of food sent from Delhi is reaching the plate of the beneficiaries today.

In this virtual program, PM Modi described the Anna Mahotsav as special in comparison to special programs and achievements on August 5. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the festival and said, “Anna Mahotsav is the biggest program not in the country but in the world. Last year this program was held between August and November, this year the program is being run from May 3. At the same time, water proof bags are also being given for food. People are giving their feedback on social media on this scheme started by PM Modi.

It was commented from a Twitter account that starting from 15 lakhs, 3 kg of wheat came to 2 kg of rice. Do not worry, the bowl will also be available soon Rashtriya Lok Dal Prashant Kaunijia reacted to the news that the people of these countries did not allow their guest to go without eating, today he was made a citizen of 2 kg rice 3 kg wheat? Is this development? A user named Nikhil writes that there is only one answer to everything – wheat at Rs 2 a kg, rice at Rs 3 a kg. If something is big then five kilos of rice is free. That’s when your silence has been bought.

It was written from the Twitter account @vikrantiert that Pradhan ji himself is telling that in Gujarat with a total population of 6.25 million, 35 million people are living on free 2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice provided to the poor population. Whereas for the last 25 years, there is a continuous BJP government there.

Under ‘PM-GKAY’, 15 crore people are directly benefiting from May 2021 within Uttar Pradesh alone. In view of this, every eligible person should get the benefit of this scheme, in view of this, safe water proof bags have also been made available for wide publicity of this scheme. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2021

It was commented from a Twitter account that the population of UP is 23 crores and 15 crores are dependent on free food grains. Look at the condition of the state’s poverty, that the government is giving food grains in a bag. About that bag, it has also been told in a separate advertisement that ration will be distributed with bags of 25 kg India capacity. Is there so much poverty in UP that even a bag is being given like a diamond? The picture of the Prime Minister has been printed on this bag so that people remember poverty and Modi too.





