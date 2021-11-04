Narendra Modi Government decreases petrol diesel prices, Priyanka Gandhi took a dig, Ashoke Pandit said- do not spread hatred on Diwali

The Modi government has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. On this Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that this is not a decision taken from the heart but out of fear.

On the eve of Diwali, the Narendra Modi government at the Center has announced to give some relief to the people troubled by the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. The Government of India has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. On this move of the government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that this is not a decision taken from the heart but out of fear. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has targeted his comment.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government in a tweet made from her official Twitter handle, writing, ‘Yeh Dil Se Nahi Darr Se Nikal Hai Decision Hai’. Recovery is to answer the loot of the government in the coming elections.

Taking a jibe at his tweet, Ashok Pandit tweeted, ‘Don’t spread poison on the day of Diwali, Mohtarma! He who has a heart talks about the heart. If you had, there would not have been a genocide of Sikhs in 1984, Kashmiri Hindus would not have been deported in 1990.

Don’t spread poison on the day of Diwali!

He who has a heart talks about the heart.

If you had, there would have been no Sikh massacre in 1984, Kashmiri Hindus would not have been deported in 1990! https://t.co/rs3BtdFRU7 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 4, 2021

At the same time, after the central government, now the state governments have also reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel. Election state Uttar Pradesh has announced to reduce VAT by Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 3 on diesel. The Tripura government has also announced a reduction of up to Rs 7 in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The Karnataka government has also announced a reduction in VAT of up to Rs 7 in petrol and diesel prices. Similarly, states like Bihar, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Sikkim etc. have also announced reduction in fuel prices. The effect of reduction in excise duty of the central government has started showing on the price of diesel petrol and today petrol in the capital Delhi has become Rs 103.96 per liter. Its price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 109.98 per liter.