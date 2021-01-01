Narendra Modi government Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana, Anupriya Patel, Roopa Ganguly, Hema Malini, Navneet Rana, were seen buying saris in Dilli Haat Trolled by women minister

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, ‘My Handloom My Pride’ exhibition has been organized at Dilli Haat, INA, capital of the country. In this exhibition, many women ministers of the Narendra Modi government had come to shop. Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Jardosh and Anupriya Patel were also seen buying saris. BJP MP Hema Malini also came to buy saris in this exhibition before National Handloom Day.

Women ministers are being trolled on this matter. People say that there have been many incidents of rape in the country, instead of paying attention to them, they are engaged in shopping. Since the recent incident of rape of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi, people are seen questioning the Union women ministers on social media.

Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak, while attacking women Union Ministers, wrote that women ministers were made only so that they could buy saris and get photographs. Rape, murder of girls is not such an important issue on which to waste this time. Congress leader Rukmani Kumari wrote that the innocent 9 year old Dalit girl could not go to the house of the same Delhi in another corner.

Congress leader Anil Choudhary tweeted that one wonders how an MP Meenakshi Lekhi, despite being a woman, is enjoying shopping at Dilli Haat ignoring the incident that happened in her parliamentary constituency. Is it not the responsibility of an MP to meet the poor Dalit family and listen to their voices, who took them to the cabinet.

Expressing displeasure over this news, a Twitter user wrote that the women minister was made to drown the name of women. What do they mean by rape of girls and women, they will buy saris and roam around.

A Twitter user named Princi Gupta wrote that what does this have to do with the rape or murder of a girl child, if women MPs were so ashamed, they would have gone to Delhi Cantt instead of Dilli Haat. @143_pushpendra Responding to the Twitter handle, it was written that Delhi Haat will go to Delhi, but if a 9-year-old girl is raped, then there is no sound from anyone’s mouth, far from meeting her family. These are the women of our country.





