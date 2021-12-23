Narendra Modi himself went to meet Shiv Sena MP, asked Uddhav Thackeray’s condition; Yogi Aditya Nath calls Akhilesh in UP

Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut informed the Prime Minister that 61-year-old Thackeray is in good health and will attend the ongoing session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Due to differences in various parties in Indian politics, there is a lot of war of words. But on common occasions, politicians are also seen completing the formalities of etiquette. The latest case came to light during PM Modi’s visit to Uddhav Thackeray. At the same time, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also called Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and inquired about her condition after getting corona infected.

In fact, Shiv Sena, which was once part of an alliance with the BJP, is now separate from the BJP. The war of words between the two parties has also been seen to intensify in the last few months. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in no mood to break his personal ties with Shiv Sena leaders. Let us inform that after the Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday, 22 December, he met Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and inquired about the condition of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Know about Uddhav Thackeray: Let us inform that after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, a meeting of the leaders of the House was held in the Speaker’s Room. During this, Prime Minister Modi went to Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and inquired about the condition of 61-year-old Uddhav Thackeray. He asked if Thackeray’s condition was improving after the recent cervical spine surgery. Apart from the Prime Minister, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were also present in this meeting. Significantly, there are health benefits after cervical spine surgery.

CM Yogi calls Akhilesh On Wednesday itself, the news of Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and former Lok Sabha MP, and her daughter getting corona infected came. On which on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called and inquired about his well being. He wished both of them good health. The Chief Minister also inquired about his health from Akhilesh Yadav.

Let us tell you that the assembly elections are to be held in UP in a few months. In such a situation, the process of accusation and counter-accusation is going on fast between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. However, bypassing the political differences between all this, CM Yogi called Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about the health of his wife and daughter.