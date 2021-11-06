Narendra Modi Kedarnath Visit: Sudhanshu Trivedi said in News 18 Debate- India was semi Muslim country before 2014 – India was partly Muslim country before 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Kedarnath on Friday where he performed Jalabhishek after offering prayers. He also unveiled the idol of Adi Shankaracharya. In his Uttarakhand tour address, the PM also mentioned about Kashi, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and said that after centuries, the pride of these places is returning. Speaking on the Prime Minister’s visit, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that India was earlier a partly Muslim nation.

In News18 India’s debate show ‘Aar Paar’, he targeted many opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee. He said, ‘If you ask, tell me one country in this world where all religions are found, then it is only and only India because India was Hindu majority. Hindu was the center of everything in India but alas… after independence, such politics went on that all the provisions of Sharia were made part of the constitution.

He further said, ‘I am saying responsibly that before 2014 India was a partly Muslim nation. And now that wind of change has come that Mamta Banerjee recites Chandi, Priyanka Gandhi praises Devi, Arvind Kejriwal ji recites Hanuman Chalisa to her, Rahul Gandhi ji wears Janeu over kurta, explains his gotra, Mamta Banerjee his Gotra tells. Why? Because the Prime Minister is seen in Kedar, Deepawali is lit up.

To this, Muslim scholar Shoaib Jamai replied, ‘The center of India’s politics is not Hindu, but the center of Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics is Neo-Hindu. Which Uddhav Thackeray ji rightly says that these people are fake Hindus, they are new now. They are right that these divisive forces want to break the country. Who are all these? All these are the product of WhatsApp University, who think that India was born after 2014, before that India was in the ocean.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he further said, “Even before 2014, the Prime Minister of India used to celebrate Diwali, wish Deepotsav and also give Eid. Which Hindu are you talking about? Congress’s Hindu who believes in Gandhi-Nehru’s ideas, is not with you. TMC’s Hindu is not with you. The Hindu who believes in Lohia is not with you. Hindus of Kerala, Chhattisgarh are not with you. The Hindu of Maharashtra is not with you. That Hindu is with you who keeps tweeting for two rupees.