Narendra Modi met 10-year-old Anisha, who is the daughter of Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, after she emailed him Message on C mail id?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 10-year-old girl. The girl is the daughter of Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil and granddaughter of Maharashtra leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Whose name is Anisha. According to media reports, Anisha Patil had sent an email to the Prime Minister from her father’s laptop. In which he wrote that, ‘Hello sir, I am Anisha and I really want to come and meet you.’ In response to which it was written on behalf of PM Modi that, ‘Run ke chali aao son’.

On this news, people are asking questions to PM Modi on social media. People say that the Prime Minister has not met any common girl but has met the girl of an MP. At the same time some people are asking PM Modi for his email address. A Twitter user named Utkarsh Singh wrote on this news that here the Chief Minister of Bihar is asking for an appointment with the PM but Modi ji has not given time yet.

A comment was made from a Twitter account that for 9 months, the Pradhan Sevak is waiting for the mail of the farmers to meet the farmers. @MahenderTweet It has been written from the Twitter handle with a laughing emoji that my son was also asking to meet. When is PM Modi to come?

Asking the question from @RAJUKHICHAR1 Twitter account, it was written that the farmers of the country want to meet the Prime Minister, on which id will they have to mail?

A devotee wrote a letter to Modi ji expressing his concern over the rising oil prices. Modi ji immediately said, leave worrying about oil and car, ‘run away’. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 12, 2021

A Twitter user commented that the sahib only meets the MP’s daughter’s mail. If this farmer’s daughter mails and asks for time to meet, the sahib will hide in a cave with his peacock. @GautamS60202649 Comment came from Twitter account that Modi ji many people want to meet by holding a press conference.

The watchman has plenty of time. But the watchman has no time to meet the poor’s daughter. But if the daughter is of a BJP MP, then why will you not meet? https://t.co/j5lcJLPjXy — Shekhar Tayde (@ShekharTayde5) August 11, 2021

@RoflGandhi_ Sharing a photo of Anurag Thakur with Narendra Modi while enjoying the twitter handle, it was written that this is nothing. A 46-year-old boy from another ordinary family had insisted on meeting him, he was made a minister directly. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at PM Modi and wrote that a devotee wrote a letter to Modi ji expressing his concern over the rising oil prices. Modi ji immediately said, leave worrying about oil and car, 'run away'.






