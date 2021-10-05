Trending

Narendra Modi News: PM announces establishment of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair Ambedkar University

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the New Urban India Transformation in Urban Scenario Conference and Exhibition at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, to mark the 75th anniversary of independence. On this occasion, he announced the establishment of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Peeth at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lucknow has given a visionary dream to Atalji as a national hero dedicated to Mother India. He announced that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Peeth is being set up at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in his memory today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video in Atalji’s honor and wrote that the newly established chair at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Atalji’s honor is a great opportunity to work on Atalji’s pioneering contribution in important areas such as national development and foreign policy. Is.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Lucknow to attend the Amrit Mahotsav program. He visited the New Urban India Conclave. A convention-cum-expo is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of the Independence Ka Amrut Mahotsav from 5 to 7 October. The theme of the expo is the transformation of urban conditions and is mainly based on the remarkable changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister announced the chair of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

