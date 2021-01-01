Narendra Modi: PM Modi News: ‘Somnath temple was demolished many times, but terrorism cannot be trusted …’ So did PM Modi send a message to the Taliban under the pretext of Somnath? – The Somnath temple has been demolished many times but it stood up again and again Prime Minister Modi said

Ahmedabad

Inaugurating the projects at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that faith can never be crushed by terrorism. Citing the Somnath temple as an example, the Prime Minister said that every time in the history of hundreds of years, there was an attempt to destroy the existence of this temple, but every time it stood.

PM Modi said, ‘How many times has this temple been demolished in the history of hundreds of years. The idols here were blown up. Every effort was made to eradicate it. But each time it was omitted, it increased the same number of times. Sardar Patel considered the Somnath temple to be connected with the independent spirit of independent India.

He said, ‘Somnath temple is a place which was described by our ges shimunis as a field of knowledge thousands of years ago. Which is still calling out to the whole world that truth cannot be defeated by falsehood, faith cannot be crushed by terror. The world is still plagued by the same ideology of terrorism. The existence of terror cannot be permanent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited some projects related to Somnath Temple to the people of Gujarat. He inaugurated some of the schemes through video conferencing and laid the foundation of some. Among these are the beach walkway adjacent to the temple, the Somnath Exhibition Center and the reconstruction of the ancient Somnath temple complex. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation of Shri Parvati Mandir.

Ocean view of the beach

Of the projects inaugurated by PM Modi, walking on the beach is important. Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone in December. Modi inaugurated the 1.48 km long footpath on Friday. This is called Samudra Darshan Path. It is modeled on Marine Drive in Mumbai. About Rs 45 crore has been spent on this. With this, tourists will have the opportunity to take an exciting tour along the Arabian Sea. Not only that, but the sunshine from the sea will stop.