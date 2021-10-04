Narendra Modi visits Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow on Tuesday to visit 75 projects worth Rs 4,737 crore in Uttar Pradesh

On the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, Uttar Pradesh will receive 75 projects. Arriving in Lucknow on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day National New Urban India Conclave. In addition, 75 projects worth Rs 4,737 crore will be inaugurated and laid.

The festival is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The conclave was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Dr. Mahendranath Pandey, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kaushal Kishor, Urban Development Ministers of all the states of the country and Chief Officers of various departments will be present. Be present



75 best housing technologies will be displayed

The program includes seminars and webinars on various topics related to urban development by the Central Government. Also 75 excellent housing technologies will be displayed in the 75th year of independence. Apart from this, films related to the achievements so far in Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut Yojana, Smart City Mission, Urban Transport, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will also be screened.

75,000 people will be given house keys

Prime Minister Modi will hand over the keys under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) to 75,000 beneficiaries through Digital District at the launch event on Tuesday. In addition, under the Smart City Mission, they will also publish a coffee table book on 75 success stories of 10 smart cities in Uttar Pradesh. On the special occasion, 75 projects in Uttar Pradesh will be inaugurated and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone under the Smart City and Amrut program. Also, 75 electric buses will be flagged for operation in various cities in the state.

Live presentations from several cities

The theme of the state pavilion is set in the three-day program ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh – Change Urban Environment’, under which various missions will be presented. In the center of the stall, stalls with grand models of Ayodhya, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut Mission and Smart City, Urban Transport, National Livelihood Mission, Metro etc. are being set up. There will also be a live presentation of the ICCC / ITMS project implemented in various cities in the state under the Smart City Mission.

All topics will be discussed

The inaugural session will be followed by seminars and webinars to discuss technologies related to urban development. The use, opportunities, promotion, dissemination, demonstration and construction strategy of innovative building materials and construction technologies suitable for middle income households in four different sessions will be discussed using indigenous / innovative technologies and housing improvement, enabling urban landscape change. The second special session will discuss the strategies adopted in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Urban) in Uttar Pradesh, area specific case studies, major achievements, lessons and ways forward.