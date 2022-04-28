Narendra Modi wants to make a self-reliant India or a China-dependent India? – Brahma Chelani raised the question – Does Narendra Modi want to make a self-reliant India or a China-dependent India? – Brahma Chelani raised the question

The opposition has been raising questions fiercely on the policy of the Indian government regarding China. But now a stalwart like Brahm Chelani has put the government in the dock. Chelani wrote in his Twitter post that after China’s arbitrariness on the border, the Modi government should have taken strict steps against it. But the government is only working to please China.

Chelani said that recently the government has approved investment proposals worth $ 1.79 billion. These are from neighboring countries who are willing to invest in India. But the government did not make it public that all these proposals which were approved are from China. On the one hand, China has been continuously showing us eyes, while the government coming from China is not taking any steps to stop the influx of unnecessary goods.

On social media, people questioned the BJP and the Modi government fiercely. The India First handle tweeted that the problem is that devotees will now start saying that Chelani is anti-BJP or anti-Hindu. This Bhajan Mandali is leaving no stone unturned to make the country a trough. One said that China makes policies to strengthen itself. Whereas the Government of India follows the schemes of baserpar for the sake of its image. Godi Media gives them coverage.

Instead of imposing costs, India is rewarding China’s ongoing border aggression. It recently approved foreign investment proposals worth $1.79 billion from “neighboring nations,” without disclosing that almost all were from China. It is doing nothing to cut non-essential imports. — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) April 16, 2022

Modi Doval and Jai Shanker are more loyal to China that India — Rahul Chaudhry (@Rc54321Rahul) April 16, 2022

Keep in mind that there was a violent clash with the Chinese soldiers in the Pangong Lake area of ​​the Indian Army. In the later period, the government had also announced a ban on some goods along with many Chinese apps. However, later there was a meeting of the foreign ministers of both the countries. After consent, the process of disengagement was started in February 2021.

After several rounds of talks, both sides completely withdrew troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and the Gogra area. But in the midst of all this, many questions arose on the policy and intentions of the government. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy himself has questioned PM Modi in the matter of China.