Narendra Modi’s birthday: 20-day mega event “Service and Dedication Campaign” will begin on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday and his “20 years in public service”, the ruling BJP said: 5 crore postcards, 20-day mega event … BJP will celebrate the 71st birthday of the Prime Minister with enthusiasm, find out the full details

The BJP has made extensive preparations to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be celebrated as a service and dedication campaign. The 20-day event will begin on September 17, the Prime Minister’s anniversary. It will be celebrated with full vigor and enthusiasm to commemorate the 20 years of public service of the Prime Minister. The ruling BJP gave this information on Saturday.

The party has planned a number of events as part of the 20-day celebrations. In the meantime, a number of other events, including sanitation and blood donation campaigns, are planned on a large scale. BJP chief JP Nadda has issued instructions to all state units for this. An official statement said five crore postcards would be sent from BJP booths across the country to congratulate the Prime Minister on his efforts. This is because party members consider themselves committed to public service.



In Uttar Pradesh, party workers will campaign to clean the river Ganga at 71 places. The state will hold elections next year. Hoardings will be erected across the country as part of the campaign. It will thank PM Modi for providing free foodgrains and vaccinating the poor.

Party members have been asked to hold special exhibitions where glimpses of the life of the Prime Minister can be shown. Virtual events can also be played on the Namco app. “All MPs will visit the ration distribution centers and make video clips to thank the Prime Minister,” the party said in a statement. The youth branch will also organize blood donation camps.

Prominent personalities and thinkers will be invited to participate in events related to the life and work of Prime Minister Modi. Articles by veterans will be published in different languages ​​to spread the message.

Party members have been told that health camps will be organized at the district level. Besides, food items will be distributed under ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’. Women leaders will play an important role in this. All the delegates will visit the vaccination centers to raise awareness and thank the Prime Minister.

On 2nd October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a large scale cleaning campaign will be carried out. A public message will be sent to promote the use of khadi and local products. Children orphaned by Kovid will be registered by BJP workers so that they can avail PM-care. All gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the official website pmmemontos.gov.in.