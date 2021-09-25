Narendra Modi’s Speech in Hindi: PM Modi’s US Visit Live Updates in Hindi: PM Modi’s Visit to US Live Updates of UN General Assembly Speech

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the whole world the story of India’s development. He launched a vicious attack on China and Pakistan for terrorism and expansionism. “Afghanistan’s land should not be used to spread terrorism against any country,” he said. Find out the important points in Prime Minister Modi’s speech …At the beginning of his speech, he paid tribute to those killed in the Corona epidemic. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. PM Modi said that for the last one and a half years, the whole world is facing the biggest scourge in 100 years. I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible epidemic and express my condolences to their families.

Targeted Pak-China on terrorism

Prime Minister Modi attacked without naming Pakistan and China. He said that the threat of reactionary thinking and terrorism is growing in front of the world today. In this situation, the whole world will have to base its development on rational and evolutionary thinking based on science. He said that with this ideology, countries that are using terrorism as a political weapon should understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them.

Prime Minister Modi drew a picture of a self-reliant India

Modi said the Corona epidemic has taught the world to make the global economy more diverse, so it is crucial to expand the chain of global values. Our self-reliant India campaign is inspired by this sentiment. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India will launch 75 satellites made by Indian students.

Prime Minister Modi’s sharp stance on UN reform

Prime Minister Modi also strongly attacked the reforms in the United Nations. “We need to strengthen the United Nations to protect the world order, world law and global values,” he said.

India’s specialty told the world about democracy

PM Modi said that we have a long tradition of democracy of thousands of years. On August 15, India entered its 75th year of independence. Our diversity is a feature of our strong democracy. A country with dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and eating habits. This is an example of vibrant democracy. It is the strength of India’s democracy that a small child who once helped his father at a tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the UNGA for the fourth time as the Prime Minister of India.

What did Prime Minister Modi say about vaccines?

Coven, India’s vaccine distribution platform, is providing digital support to deliver millions of vaccines in a single day. I would like to inform UNGA that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine that can be given to all people above 12 years of age.