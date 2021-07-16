Naresh Trehan Medanta Looks To Launch Ipo Talks With Five Investment

The investment bankers the company is in talks with for an IPO include JM Financial and Kotak Securities.

New Delhi. Global Health Private Limited, the company that runs the hospital under the brand name of Medanta, is going to take out the initial public offering (IPO) soon. The company is going to give investors an opportunity to earn through IPO. Meanwhile, the company is currently in talks with law firms and investment backers.

An email sent to Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Global Health Pvt Ltd regarding this, has not received any response yet. Dr Trehan is a famous cardiac surgeon of the country.

Mendanta was started in 2004

Medanta was started from the year 2004. Medanta’s flagship hospital is in Medicity, Gurugram. There are 1300 beds in which 246 are critical care beds. Talking about private sector hospitals, it is the largest hospital in the country. The operational capacity of this hospital chain is currently 2 thousand beds. Medanta Multi-Super Specialty Hospital is located in Gurugram, Lucknow, Indore and Ranchi. Outpatient service was started in Patna in 2020. Apart from this, Medanta Hospital has three hospitals at Delhi Airport, South Delhi and DLF Cyber ​​City.

27% stake in Carlyle Group

Private equity investors Carlyle Group and Temtes hold majority stake in the company. The Carlyle Group holds a 27 per cent stake, while Temsek holds an 18 per cent stake. Carlyle joined the company’s board in 2013. At the same time, Temsek started investing money in the company in 2015. The company is owned by Dr. Naresh Trehan and Sunil Sachdeva, co-founder of Medanta.