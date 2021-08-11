Naresh Tumda, Who Helped India Win The Blind Cricket World Cup, Is Working As A Laborer

Playing for the country and then winning the World Cup are both big things. In the year 2018, the Indian blind cricket team won the Blind World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the final. Then suddenly the Indian blind cricket team came into the limelight and their players were applauded.

But today after three years, a player of the same team is forced to do labor to feed his stomach. Naresh Tumda, a blind cricketer from Navsari, Gujarat, was part of the playing XI of the World Cup winning team. But today Naresh Tumda is working like a laborer to feed his family. Naresh says that he has appealed to the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a government job, but to no avail.

Naresh said, ‘I earn up to Rs 250 a day. I request the government to give me some job so that I can earn my living. Naresh has the responsibility of five family members. He is the sole bread earner in his household. He says that the money that comes from selling vegetables is not enough to run the family’s expenses. Because of this, he decided to work as a laborer. He picks up bricks now. Naresh, 29, also has to take care of his aging parents and they are not getting help from anywhere.

Earlier last year, Naresh was seen selling vegetables. Naresh was seen running a small shop in Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur vegetable market. Talking to the media at that time, he had said, “When India’s normal cricket team wins, they are showered with money and prizes from all sides. Are we smaller players than him? Even after winning the World Cup, the government did not offer any job, nor was there any financial help.

Let us tell you that Naresh started playing at the age of five. He was considered a talented cricketer. On the basis of his talent and hard work, he made a place in the Gujarat team in the year 2014. Soon he was selected in the national team. But due to uncertainties about his financial condition, he is working as a laborer to meet his expenses.





