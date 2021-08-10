Nargis Dutt first saw Reena Roy playing on the road, offered him the film, when Reena’s mother refused she sat on hunger strike actress

Reena Roy She has been a famous actress of 70-80s. She came to films by chance. Famous actress Nargis Dutt saw her playing on the road and she was in love with him. Actually, Nargis wanted a younger girl of the same age as Reena Roy for the film, so when her eyes fell on Reena, she sent some people from her office to Reena Roy’s house.

Reena was very young, her family members did not approve that she should work in films. Her mother flatly denied that she would not act in the film. But Reena wanted her to go to the movies, so she went on a hunger strike.

Reena had mentioned this in an interview given to ‘Shemaroo’. She had told, ‘I was playing on the road. Nargis ji saw me and then she wanted to know in which building I live. Then some people came from his office and they said that we want to take your daughter in the films because we are looking for a similar girl for the film.’

He had further said, ‘But my mother said that no, she is studying now. The film will not do so soon. I used to study in school. When I came to know, I went on hunger strike even though I was fond of eating the most. Mom was very worried. Then my sister Barkha, she said that mother is her hobby, let her do it, studies will be done.

Reena Roy got permission to do the film after this. Reena Roy did not take any training for acting but she worked hard on her skills while working in films. Some time ago, she had reached the stage of ‘Indian Idol 12’ where she told that she worked a lot on her acting skills during that period and she also benefited from it.

Seeing it, Reena Roy had become a top actress. At that time Reena Roy acted in 13 films in a single year and all the films were also released in the same year. At that time Reena Roy’s name was associated with actor Shatrughan Sinha. However, both of them could not get married and after Sinha’s marriage, Reena married Pakistani cricketer. Mohsin Khan Married to

After marriage, she disappeared from Bollywood for some time. His marriage to Mohsin did not last long and Both got separated. Reena Roy tried her luck in acting in later years too but She could not show as amazing on the screen as before.





