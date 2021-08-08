Nargis First Time Cast With Kishore Kumar In Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Actress Left Shooting As She Got Pregnant know what was the reason

Bollywood’s famous singer Kishore Kumar has left a unique mark in Hindi cinema with his songs and voice. With his songs, Kishore Kumar won the hearts of people in such a way that even after decades of his death, people remember him very much. Along with singing, Kishore Kumar also acted in many films. In 1958, he was cast in the film ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ opposite actress Nargis. The film was being directed by ML Anand. Eight songs of the film were also recorded in the voices of Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and Geeta Dutt. Even after this, Nargis left the shooting of the film incomplete.

Kishore Kumar and Nargis were a very unusual pair in the film ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’. Because while the actress was known for her dramatic roles, Kishore Kumar was famous for his comic roles.

It is said that the shooting of ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ was progressing slowly with a big schedule in Shimla. Sung by Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song ‘Halka Phoolka’ was to be shot in Kashmir. But during this time Nargis became pregnant.

Nargis opted out of the film due to the pregnancy of her first child. The rest of the shoot was also postponed after Nargis left the film incomplete. Since then Nargis and Kishore Kumar have not appeared together in any film.

It is said that writer Inder Raj Anand had fixed double roles for Nargis and Kishore Kumar in the film. Apart from him, Johnny Walker, Pran, Ulhas, Mukri, Anwar Hussain, Ram Mohan and Meenu Mumtaz were also in important roles in ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’.

Apart from this, let us tell you that Kishore Kumar was well known for his witty style. One of his principles was ‘No Pay, No Work’. Kishore Kumar had also put up a board outside the house, which read, “Beware of Kishore Kumar” to mock and tease his colleagues.





