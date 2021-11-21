Nargis Once Followed By A Herd In Delhi Shopping Mall Actress Daughter Namrata Dutt Revealed It

Nargis’s daughter Namrata Dutt told that once her mother went to the mall for shopping, but there was a bunch of people behind her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Nargis has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Nargis made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Talaash-e-Haq’ and after that she appeared in many hit films, including her Oscar-nominated film ‘Mother India’. Wherever Nargis went, people used to get desperate to catch a glimpse of her. Once Nargis went to the mall for shopping with her daughters, but there even a bunch of people had followed her.

This disclosure related to Nargis was made by her elder daughter Namrata Dutt herself. Talking about Nargis in her interview, Namrata Dutt said, “One day mother, her friend Indra Gidwani, Priya and I went for shopping in a mall in Delhi. Indra’s aunt got lost in the middle of shopping and she started asking every shopkeeper ‘Nargis ko dekha kya?

Namrata Dutt, while narrating the anecdote related to mother Nargis Dutt, further said, “Slowly the word spread throughout the mall and before we could know this thing, a herd had followed the mother.” Let us tell you that even though Nargis had a lot of fan following, but she preferred to live life like common people instead of celebrities.

Talking about this, Nargis’s daughter Namrata had said, “She did not create any aura of stardom around her. She used to happily eat pani-puri from the chaatwala standing on the road and also used to go to the theater to watch movies. Even though his nieces used to wear burqa, he said, ‘Who wants to be in a burqa?

Namrata Dutt had told that Nargis had left her stardom to take care of the house and even then she was quite happy. He had learned to cook. Nargis had said goodbye to this world in the year 1981. His death not only shocked his family but also the Bollywood industry.