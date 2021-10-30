Nargis Reaction On Sunil Dutt Marriage Proposal Actor Revealed In Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. Nargis and Sunil Dutt worked together in the film ‘Mother India’ and in the year 1958, both tied the knot. But when Sunil Dutt proposed Nargis for marriage, she was completely silent. At the same time, Sunil Dutt had also decided that if he did not say, then he would go to the village and start plowing there.

This thing related to Nargis was disclosed by Sunil Dutt himself in ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Sunil Dutt while talking about Nargis had said, “I wanted a woman to come in my life who is my mother, my brother, who has suffered so much. Take care of them I had seen these things in Nargis ji.

Talking about Nargis, Sunil Dutt further said, “One day I thought of trying. I had a Fiat car and I told Nargis ji that I will drop you till Marine Drive. He also said yes it is fine. When I turned the car from near three lights, I told them that I want to tell you something. She used to call me Birju and said yes, what to say.

Sunil Dutt further said about the anecdote related to Nargis, “I told her that I want to marry you. She fell silent after listening to me. I didn’t dare to ask anything. I had decided that if she says no, then I will go to the village and go there and plow. But one day when I came home, I came to know that Nargis ji has said yes to the marriage.

Let us tell you that Nargis and Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Mother India’. A fire broke out on the sets of the film, in which Nargis got trapped and Sunil Dutt saved her life by putting her life in danger. Sunil Dutt was also burnt in this accident, but after the accident, Nargis had decided to take care of the actor.