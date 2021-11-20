Nargis Starts Sobbed Uncontrollably After Seeing Herself In Mirror Actress Daughter Namrata Dutt Reveals

Nargis’s daughter Namrata Dutt had told in her interview that once the actress saw something in the bathroom, due to which she started crying sobbing.

Bollywood’s famous actress Nargis has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Nargis made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Talaash-e-Haq’ and after that she appeared in many hit films. Apart from the film career, Nargis’s personal life was not less than any ups and downs. There was a moment in the life of the actress when she was diagnosed with cancer and her treatment was going on in a hospital in New York. During treatment, Nargis had seen something like this in the hospital bathroom, seeing that she started sobbing and crying.

This thing related to Nargis was revealed by her elder daughter Namrata Dutt herself in her interview. Sharing an anecdote related to Nargis, Namrata had said, “One day she wanted to go to the market to buy some gifts for us. In such a situation, we had taken special permission from the hospital administration. Somehow she reached the bathroom to apply the eyeliner and lipstick.”

Talking in this regard, Nargis further said, “But when she saw herself in the mirror, she was trembling badly. He had lost his hair. She had become very weak and fragile. Seeing all this, she started crying sobbing badly. But I caught him and consoled him. I had become his mother at that time.”

Namrata had told that Sunil Dutt used to take great care of Nargis during her illness. Nargis’s daughter had said about this, “Papa would feed her, clean her face, help her in brushing. We lived in an apartment which was located a short distance from the hospital. Papa used to ask mom to stand by the window and watch her through binoculars.”

Talking about Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Namrata Dutt further added, “Papa never shared his feelings with us. But many times I would hear him crying in his room. All his savings were spent and he even had to borrow money for his treatment.