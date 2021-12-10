Nargis Stepped In RK Studio After 24 Years Raj Kapoor Wife Took Her Aside And Talks About Her Husband

Nargis stepped into RK Studios on the special occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s wedding. Seeing him there, Raj Kapoor’s wife took him with her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Nargis and actor Raj Kapoor were in a lot of discussion about their films as well as their affair. Even after being in a relationship with Raj Kapoor for many years, Nargis started feeling that he was not giving her attention. In such a situation, the actress also went ahead and married Sunil Dutt. After tying the knot with Sunil Dutt, there was no talk of any kind between Nargis and Raj Kapoor. But on the special occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s wedding, once again there was friendship between the two families. Not only this, Nargis also stepped into RK Studios after nearly 24 years.

This thing related to Nargis was revealed by Rishi Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor himself in his auto biography. Rishi Kapoor had told that Nargis had come to RK Studio, but she was getting very nervous. Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Kapoor had realized this trouble of Nargis, so she took him with her to the corner.

Sharing this anecdote, Rishi Kapoor said, “After 24 years, she was very nervous about coming to any Kapoor event. My mother was aware of the nervousness on his face, so she took him with her and said, ‘My husband is handsome and romantic too. I can understand the attraction towards him.”

According to Rishi Kapoor, Krishna Raj further explained to Nargis, “I know what you are thinking, but do not blame yourself for what happened earlier. You have come to my house on a very happy occasion and we are each other’s friends today.” Let us tell you that Raj Kapoor was completely broken after Nargis’s marriage. He often used to cry at night and also used to burn himself with cigarettes.

Krishna Malhotra himself had told about the condition of the husband after Nargis’s marriage, “Night after night he used to come home drunk and cried sitting in the bathtub.” In an interview given in 1986, Raj Kapoor had said about Nargis, “Nargis cheated me by signing the film ‘Mother India’. I will not forgive them for this.”