NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from area, netizens say ‘majestic’



NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the Worldwide House Station (ISS) Mark T Vande Hei not too long ago shared a picture of the Himalayan vary as seen from area and the picture has left netizens mesmerised.

“Someplace on a transparent, vibrant day within the Himalayas. I can not get sufficient views like this,” he wrote whereas sharing the picture on Twitter.

Have a look right here:

Someplace on a transparent, vibrant day within the Himalayas. I can’t get sufficient views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

Located in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau, the Himalayan vary comprises many of Earth’s highest peaks, together with Mount Everest.

The photographs mesmerised many on the web, with netizens reacting to it. Have a look right here:

How stunning ! 🤩Appears like we will contact the snow❄️ ! It’s unimaginable ! Thanks very a lot Mark !👏👍🌏🌍🌎 — Mira La Praline 🌺 (@MiraLaPraline) June 2, 2021

SPECTACULAR!!!🌟🌟🌟✨✨✨

THANK-YOU FOR SHARING. — Gloria Chairez (@vulcan54) June 3, 2021

Such an impressive view 😍 I ought to say you guys are so lucky that us — Ram (@t00reytwi) June 2, 2021

It’s So Lovely 😍😍😍 — pViX (@i4Nutella) June 2, 2021

Wonderful #1 place eternally 🌍 — Ujjawal Patel (@UjjawalPatel16) June 2, 2021

Superior phtoto. Pleasure to see heaven on earth. — Parminder Kaur (@Parmind09703224) June 2, 2021

Breathtaking!! — Roe Barra (@BarraRoe) June 3, 2021

Past Superior, How Nature can Contact the Soul — Armando (@Armando17820449) June 3, 2021

The Himalayas are magnificent. Thanks for the picture. — Anne-Marie Hancock (@AnneMarieHanco7) June 2, 2021

Aside from Vande Hei, astronaut Shane Kimbrough additionally shared an aerial video of the Italian metropolis Turin. “Turin, Italy – a metropolis with wealthy historical past and tradition in northern Italy is straightforward to identify from @Space_Station,” he wrote, sharing the picture of town.

Turin, Italy – a metropolis with wealthy historical past and tradition in northern Italy is straightforward to identify from @Space_Station. Buona Notte Italia! pic.twitter.com/omftGKHoOZ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 1, 2021

Lately, NASA on Instagram had shared an orbital {photograph} of Istanbul taken from the ISS, which had gone viral on the web.