NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

by
NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from space, netizens say ‘majestic’

NASA astronaut shares picture of Himalayas from area, netizens say ‘majestic’

NASA astronaut and flight engineer for the Worldwide House Station (ISS) Mark T Vande Hei not too long ago shared a picture of the Himalayan vary as seen from area and the picture has left netizens mesmerised.

“Someplace on a transparent, vibrant day within the Himalayas. I can not get sufficient views like this,” he wrote whereas sharing the picture on Twitter.

Have a look right here:

Located in South and East Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau, the Himalayan vary comprises many of Earth’s highest peaks, together with Mount Everest.

The photographs mesmerised many on the web, with netizens reacting to it. Have a look right here:

Aside from Vande Hei, astronaut Shane Kimbrough additionally shared an aerial video of the Italian metropolis Turin. “Turin, Italy – a metropolis with wealthy historical past and tradition in northern Italy is straightforward to identify from @Space_Station,” he wrote, sharing the picture of town.

Lately, NASA on Instagram had shared an orbital {photograph} of Istanbul taken from the ISS, which had gone viral on the web.


#NASA #astronaut #shares #picture #Himalayas #area #netizens #majestic

Leave a Comment