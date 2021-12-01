NASA Delays Spacewalk, Citing Space Debris Threat to Astronauts



Russia’s Defense Ministry’s weapons test comes amid growing tensions between the United States and Russia, as US officials warn allies that Moscow is building a military presence on Ukraine’s border. And the missile test threatens the security of the space station, as NASA is negotiating with Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, to trade astronaut invasions to the International Space Station on US space for Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. Officials from both countries consider such an arrangement important for the continuation of operations on the space station.

“There are about 1,700 new objects, large objects are being tracked,” Dana Weigel, deputy manager of NASA’s space station, told a news conference Monday that she had reviewed the planned spacewalk. “It will take months to catalog all of that and get into our normal wreck tracking process, where we can evaluate the missed distances and how close these items are to the ISS.”

Ms. Weigel said the Russian weapons test doubled the size of the background pile atmosphere for the space station. She said the new area of ​​debris has increased the risk to astronauts by about 7 percent. But she said measuring the same risk for spacewalks in the past “comes into the family.”

The Russian missile test, which was carried out at the 650-mile Plesetsk launch site north of Moscow, angered US officials and provoked protests from other countries, including Australia, Canada and Britain.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said shortly after the test that “it is a pity that the Russian people will do this.”

The spacewalk was delayed a day before the White House convened its first meeting of the National Space Council during the Biden administration. In a letter to the council on Monday, members of the Senate Commerce Committee called on Vice President Kamala Harris, the council’s chairwoman, to take action on the Russian anti-satellite test and “work to develop international dialogue on the criteria for responsible behavior in space.”

There have been dozens of spacewalks this year, many of which have added new components and solar panels to the exterior of the space station. NASA intends to keep the 21-year-old orbital laboratory running until 2030, pending congressional approval. But the station has already shown signs of its age, such as cracks and air leaks found on the main module in 2019.