NASA Engineer Tackles Media Bias With Worlds 1st News Comparison App

Harleen needed to create know-how that may join folks. Floor News helps the readers to grasp each facet and totally different standpoint of the information.

Harleen Kaur, a former engineer of the American area company NASA, has created the world’s first information comparability app ‘Floor News’. This app saves the person from the bias current within the information by offering comparative interpretation of stories from totally different newspapers. Harleen needed to create know-how that may join folks. Floor News helps the readers to grasp each facet and totally different standpoint of the information.

Particular Blindspot characteristic

Greater than 50 thousand publications from all over the world are current on the web site of this app. The app factors out the sensationalism and bias current within the information. For instance, by clicking on Breaking Story we are able to evaluate it to different publications and sources facet by facet to seek out out precisely how different sources are masking it. Not solely this, by utilizing the ‘Blindspot characteristic’ of the app, we are able to additionally see which vital points surrounding a political growth are being ignored by varied newspapers. Within the period of the Echo Chamber, this characteristic helps determine ‘sensational journalism’ and have a look at information that does not appear to bias or compete to impress.

Obtain the free Floor News from here- https://floor.information/?utm_source=Smile&utm_medium=Publication&shortlink=70b1685&pid=E mail&c=Smile&af_channel=Publication