Nasa Hindu Intern Pratime Roy Photo God Goddesses Sparks Controversy

Indian-origin intern Pratima Rai of US space agency NASA has posted a picture with Hindu deities on social media. There has been an uproar over this photo.

New Delhi. Indian-origin intern Pratima Rai of US space agency NASA has posted a fresh picture with Hindu deities on social media. There has been an uproar over this photo. In fact, NASA on its verified Twitter handle tweeted a picture of the participants who got an internship with this space agency. These pictures also have a picture of Indian intern Pratim Roy. Criticism has started as soon as this picture is shared.

Users divided into two factions

Prami Roy’s picture is becoming very viral on social media. Users on Twitter are divided into two factions. Some other users are also questioning NASA regarding this picture. Many users are also praising this picture of NASA. Some have even called it the destruction of science. After this picture was posted, many people started making fun of NASA.

Today’s the day: applications for fall NASA internships are due! Are you ready? Visit @NASAInterns and apply at: https://t.co/s69uwyR1LJ pic.twitter.com/CVwFJGYbms — NASA (@NASA) July 9, 2021

After all, in the photo going viral

Actually, the picture of Pratima Roy shared by NASA on social media also has idols and pictures of Hindu deities on her table and wall. In the picture going viral on social media, along with the idols of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Durga Maa, Lord Shri Ram-Sita, Lord Shiva, Parvati and Brahma are also seen. Laptops are kept near the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses. Sharing photos of four interns, NASA has given information about its internship program.

Who is Pratima Roy

Pratima Roy and Pooja Roy are sisters of Indian origin. Both sisters are software engineer co-op interns at NASA Glenn Research Center. Both are studying from New York City College of Technology. In a blog, NASA asked some questions to both of them about their experiences. Pratima said that she completely believes in God. He said that whatever we do, God is watching and dreams can really come true. Since the beginning of last year, Pooja is doing internship with NASA and she is working on a very important NASA project.