NASA is seeking applicants for crew member to prepare them for future missions to Mars – Bored with life on Earth? NASA asked for applications to live on Mars, know the reason

If you are bored living on earth then there is good news for you. The US space agency NASA, which has been searching for life on Mars since the sixties, has invited applications for four positions. The four people selected through the application will be prepared to live on Mars and placed in a Mars-like location to prepare them for the challenges they will face there.

NASA has started taking applications for this from Friday itself. The four people who were finally selected were from Houston, USA. Mars Dune will be kept in a house named Alpha at the Johnson Space Center for a year. Mars Dune Alpha, built with the help of a 3D printer, is about 1,700 square feet and has an atmosphere similar to that of the Red Planet.

In this regard, NASA has issued a statement saying that this application has been called for the challenges to be faced while living life on Mars in the future. Through this mission, NASA wants to find out what problems may arise in the future of long life on Mars and how people react while living in this Mars Dune Alpha.

of NASA in Houston head of johnson space center Scientist Grace Douglas has said that such a test is necessary to meet the complex requirements for living on the surface of Mars. He also said that conducting such a test on Earth will help us understand the physical and mental challenges of astronauts and find solutions for them.

Only US citizens can apply for the four posts invited by NASA. Also, for the selection on the four posts, the qualifications like 30-35 years of age, good physical health and not smoking are included. Applicants must also be proficient in English.

Apart from this, educational qualification has also been kept for these posts. For these posts, it is necessary to have a master’s degree in science, engineering, technology and mathematics from any recognized institute. Apart from this, those who have completed two years in doctorate degree or completed medical degree in these subjects can also apply for this post. Also, military officers having four years of experience can also apply.





