NASA study: Each state has own climatic threshold for flu outbreaks



Data from the NASA satellite show a significant link between low humidity and flu outbreaks in the United States, according to researchers.

In a new study published in the journal GeoHealth, scientists at the University of Southern California in Pasadena and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have linked NASA’s Aqua Satell to atmospheric infrared sound (AIRS) in the lower atmosphere. Case estimates for each week from 2003 to 2015 in 48 adjacent U.S. states.

It has also used historical estimates of the number of influenza cases to investigate this correlation.

The authors found that, in each state, there is a certain level of low humidity that could signal when a flu outbreak is imminent.

Once the threshold is exceeded, there is a large increase in flu cases within an average of two to three weeks.

According to a NASA release, the humidity threshold level is “closely parallel” to the average climate of each state, where the southeast threshold value is higher than in the arid states of the west or southwest.

“We found humidity values ​​that seemed to signal the onset of seasonal influenza by state, and in states with high average annual humidity, humidity values ​​that were higher than the ‘signal’ seasonal onset,” the author wrote. “In addition, we found that our results had regional patterns.”

They said the work could improve understanding across the country, both on how humidity affects influenza virus infections and how it can be used in humidity models aimed at predicting seasonal outbreaks.

However, the study was not designed to answer why low humidity leads to flu outbreaks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza is an infectious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat and lungs.

The flu infects millions of people in the United States each year, and a 2018 agency study suggests that an average of about 8% of the U.S. population falls ill with the flu every season.