NASA Viral Nebula Image: Jellyfish or Coffee Stains? Such a scene was caused by an explosion in a star, NASA asked – what did you see in the picture? – NASA shares amazing image of nebula on Instagram in blue UV wavelength

Sometimes we find different shapes in the clouds and the same thing happens in pictures coming from space. From the formation of stars to their exploding in space, a feather of air and dust spreads everywhere. The US space agency NASA shared a picture of the Cygnus Loop Nebula on Instagram after one such explosion and asked what we see in it.

Trying to understand the history of the universe

The nebula is about 1,500 light-years away, and NASA has shared a picture of it glowing in blue ultraviolet light. According to NASA, it was formed after an explosion about 5,000 to 8,000 years ago and is three times the size of our moon. This picture was taken in 2012 by Galaxy Evolution Explorer. This space telescope had to draw pictures to understand the history of the formation of stars in the universe in ultraviolet wavelengths.

The air-dust is expanding

According to NASA, this nebula, which looks like a blue thread, is found in the constellation Cygnus. In the picture, air and dust appear as threads that glow in UV light. It was heated by a shockwave caused by a supernova explosion. They are still spreading. According to NASA, the explosion must have been so fast that it could have been seen from Earth without any equipment.

The nebula exists in the galactic space between two stars. The nearest nebula to Earth has a glimpse of a dying star. It is called the Helix Nebula. It is 700 light years away from Earth.