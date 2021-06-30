Naseeruddin Shah admitted to Hinduja hospital suffering from pneumonia Patch Dectected | Patch found in Naseeruddin Shah’s lungs, admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai

New DelhiVeteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai on Wednesday. After being diagnosed with a patch of pneumonia, he has been admitted to the hospital but it is reported that he will be discharged soon. According to a tweet made by the official Twitter handle of ANI, Ratna Pathak Shah, wife of Naseeruddin Shah has confirmed the news.

Such news had come before

Let us tell you that Naseeruddin Shah is 70 years old and in the past there were reports of his health getting worse. After this his son came forward and denied such reports. However, this time his health has really deteriorated. As far as his condition is concerned, the condition of Naseeruddin Shah is said to be stable and he can be discharged from the hospital soon.

where did the career start

Let us tell you that Naseeruddin Shah is counted among those veteran actors whose magic of acting is enough in itself. Naseeruddin Shah made his Bollywood debut in the year 1975 with the film ‘Nishant’. After this he did not look back and has worked in more than 100 films till now. Last time he was seen working in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Tashkent Files.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with a small pneumonia patch, will be discharged soon; confirms his wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xorpfdorkk — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

were seen in these films

Apart from this, Naseeruddin Shah has also appeared in the film ‘Ram Prasad Ki Terahvi’ and Zee5’s Me Raxam. Talking about Naseeruddin Shah’s next projects, no new project has been announced since Mi Raxum.

