Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital suffering from pneumonia

New Delhi. Bad news is coming out one after the other from Bollywood. This morning, where actress Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal has passed away. At the same time, famous film actor Naseeruddin Shah has also been admitted to the hospital. Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Naseeruddin’s fans are very upset about this and are praying for the actor’s health.

Ratna Pathak gave information about the health of Naseeruddin Shah

Regarding the health of actor Naseeruddin Shah, his wife and actress Ratna Pathak has informed that he has got pneumonia. During treatment, a patch of pneumonia was found in his lungs. Therefore, he has been admitted to the hospital some time ago for investigation. Ratna Pathak also said that Naseeruddin Sahab does not have corona or any other disease.

Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary also gave special information

While talking to a magazine, Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj said that ‘Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to the hospital for investigation. A team of doctors is watching them. At the same time, he also told that maybe in a day or two, he may be discharged from the hospital on the advice of the doctor. Doctors Naseeruddin Shah will take any decision to send him home only after looking at his health.

Dilip Kumar also admitted in the hospital

Let us tell you where actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia. At the same time, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has also been admitted to the hospital once again. Dilip sahib was again feeling short of breath. Let us tell you that a few days ago, Dilip Sahab was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to shortness of breath. Where he stayed for about four-five days. At the same time, once again, the fans of Dilip Sahab have got worried after being admitted to the hospital.