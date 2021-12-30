Naseeruddin shah controversial statement on mughals muslims safety and modi government.
The new statement of Bollywood’s veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has created a ruckus. Naseeruddin Shah has said that people want to spread civil war in the country. Can’t wipe out 200 million Muslims overnight. We all 20 crore belong to this India. Naseeruddin Shah has clearly said that efforts are being made to instill fear in the minds of Muslims.
Naseeruddin Shah, while replying on the Dharma Sansad in an interview, said that he is scared for his children. In the country, the issue of death of a cow is made more than the death of a police inspector. He further said that we 200 million Muslims were born in this India. Our generations have been born here and have also died. India is the motherland of our 20 crores.
If something like this happens in future, we will fight against it. If situations of repression arise in future, we will respond to it. We have to save our house. We are saving our motherland, our family and children. I am now more surprised to see what is happening on the Parliament of Religions.
They probably don’t know what they are talking about. It is a kind of civil war. Extending his point, Naseeruddin Shah further said that Muslims are being made second class citizens. I am not talking about religion here. The reason for this is that it easily gets into danger.
Mughals made their home here
In an interview given to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah said that the alleged atrocities of the Mughals keep getting highlighted at times. Why do we forget that Mughals are the ones who have contributed for the country. They have built a permanent memorial in the country. Their culture consists of painting, dancing, singing and literature. The Mughals had come here to build their homeland. You can also call them refugees.
Naseeruddin Shah trolled
However, Naseeruddin Shah has been trolled badly on social media after this Mughal statement. One user has written that first came as refugees, then the people who were here were made refugees. A user has asked the question, did India not have architecture before the Mughals?
Naseeruddin Shah’s target on Modi government
With this, Naseeruddin Shah has also expressed his strong reaction to the government. He has said that the work here is being done to marginalize Muslims. The policy of the ruling party has become one to divide and rule. I want to see what will happen to those who are spreading this hate speech, if seen nothing happened to the son of the man who crushed the farmers. We should not display religion. Don’t know what the future holds for those born in India today.
Church-mosques are being demolished – Naseeruddin Shah
Expressing pain, Naseeruddin Shah said that church-mosques are being demolished. No action is taken against those who do this. Imagine how it would feel if this happened to the temple. The Supreme Court is active which generates hope. On social media too, Naseeruddin Shah said that hate hatred is celebrated here. Naseeruddin Shah said that he is sad. But hopefully all will be well sometime.
-
