Naseeruddin shah controversial statement on mughals muslims safety and modi government.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The new statement of Bollywood’s veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has created a ruckus. Naseeruddin Shah has said that people want to spread civil war in the country. Can’t wipe out 200 million Muslims overnight. We all 20 crore belong to this India. Naseeruddin Shah has clearly said that efforts are being made to instill fear in the minds of Muslims.

Naseeruddin Shah, while replying on the Dharma Sansad in an interview, said that he is scared for his children. In the country, the issue of death of a cow is made more than the death of a police inspector. He further said that we 200 million Muslims were born in this India. Our generations have been born here and have also died. India is the motherland of our 20 crores.

If something like this happens in future, we will fight against it. If situations of repression arise in future, we will respond to it. We have to save our house. We are saving our motherland, our family and children. I am now more surprised to see what is happening on the Parliament of Religions.

They probably don’t know what they are talking about. It is a kind of civil war. Extending his point, Naseeruddin Shah further said that Muslims are being made second class citizens. I am not talking about religion here. The reason for this is that it easily gets into danger.