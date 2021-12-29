Naseeruddin Shah, furious at the Parliament of Religions, said – not calling for genocide of Muslims, but calling for civil war in the country

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah believes that those who are calling for genocide of Muslims are actually calling for civil war in the country. In an interview to news portal The Wire, Shah told senior journalist Karan Thapar that he is surprised to see what is happening, perhaps he does not even know what he is talking about, whom he is calling. Well, it will be like a civil war in a way.

He said that you cannot talk of ending the population of 20 crores like this. He said these people are ready to fight because we all belong here, our generations lived here and died here, Shah said, adding that those who are making such provocative statements probably have no idea what they are talking about. are doing. He said that I am sure that if any movement starts in retaliation for this, then there can be huge loss.

