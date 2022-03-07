Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah is battling with Onomatomania, know what is this disease and why

Naseeruddin Shah said that ‘Onomatonia’ is a medical condition in which people repeat their words or words over and over again.

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is battling a disease named ‘Onomatomania’. The actor himself has given this information. In an interview, he told that he is troubled by a disease, which is named ‘Onomatomania’. Due to this disease, he cannot live in peace.

What is this disease? Naseeruddin Shah said that ‘Onomatonia’ is a medical condition in which people repeat their words or words over and over again. The actor said, “I am not joking, you can check in the dictionary if you want. This is a condition in which you keep repeating your word or sentence unnecessarily. I always keep doing this. I can never sit comfortably.” Shah told that often even while sleeping, he keeps repeating any of his favorite passages again and again.

What do doctors say? Onomatonia is a disease in which people use their favorite words over and over again. According to doctors, ‘onomatomania’ is a condition where a person keeps thinking about a particular word, phrase or a point and uses the same repeatedly in conversation.

Is this a brain disease? According to experts, onomatomania is not a disease or a psychological condition. However, this situation can bother some people. If many of their activities are affected due to this problem, then it may be a medical condition.

If we talk about Naseeruddin’s work front, then he was recently seen in Deepika Padukone’s film Gheeriyaan which came on Amazon Prime. Apart from this, he was seen as a king in the webseries ‘Kaun Banega Shikharvati’.

