Naseeruddin Shah said- ‘Refugees were Mughals, Muslims were marginalized in Modiraj, talks of genocide in Haridwar Dharmasansad may spark civil war’

‘If there is talk of genocide of Muslims, then the Muslim of India will not sit silent, he will fight. If anyone wants to crush us, they will retaliate. Yes, if it happens, we will do that. We are protecting our homes, our families and our children. These things have been said by Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview with The Wire. In the interview, Naseeruddin Shah gave his views on many things from Mughals to Haridwar Dharmasansad. The clips of this interview are going viral on social media. A kind of struggle has broken out on social media regarding Naseeruddin Shah’s words.

Naseeruddin said that these days there is talk of Mughals again and again. They forget that Mughals are the only people who have contributed a lot. The Mughals gave many things here including monuments, culture, dance, poetry, painting, literature… Nobody talks about Taimur, Nadir Shah and Ghazni. These people were robbers. They came, looted and left. What to say about the Mughals… What would be correct to say to them… Refugee to them… Yes they were like refugees.

In this 35-minute interview, Naseeruddin Shah was asked what it feels like to be a Muslim in ‘Narendra Modi’s India’. In response, Naseeruddin Shah said, ‘Muslims are marginalized and made useless. They are on the way to make Muslims second class citizens and this is happening in every area.

Regarding Haridwar Dharmasansad, Naseeruddin Shah said, ‘I am surprised to think that what these people are saying, do they even know the meaning. Those 200 million people (they are talking about the Muslims of India) will fight back. We belong to this country. We were born here and we will live here. On the talk of massacre of Muslims in Haridwar Dharmasansad, Naseeruddin Shah said that it could lead to civil war like situation in India.

Naseeruddin Shah said, “Muslims are being made insecure in an organized manner. This is being done to scare us, but we should not be afraid. Efforts are being made to spread phobia among Muslims, but we do not have to be affected by it under any circumstances. I don’t feel insecure because this is my home, but I am worried about the baby.’

On the Prime Minister not saying anything on things like the massacre in Haridwar Dharmasansad, Naseeruddin Shah said, “He is not worried and at least you cannot accuse him (PM Modi) of being a Hippocratic.” Those who talk of carnage, the Prime Minister follows them on Twitter. Our leaders keep quiet but claim that they care for everyone. They display their personal religion, but point fingers at Muslims.