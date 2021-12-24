Naseeruddin Shah starrer Kaun Banega Shikharvati trailer released on zee5. Trailer of Naseeruddin Shah’s series Kaun Banega Shikharvati released on Zee5

Entertainment

14 seconds ago
Television

By Filmibeat Desk

OTT platform ZEE5 has released the trailer of Kaun Banega Shikharvati today. A series full of drama and comedy that will take you through the Royal Princess and her Royal Lifestyle. Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur are in lead roles. The trailer gives a sneak peek of the craziness that can be expected in this series.

The intriguing trailer traces the long journey of King Mrityunjay and his daughters Devyani, Gayatri, Kamini and Uma, who come together years later to save Shikharvati. The series includes madness, riots and royal contests in which four queens compete to become the final winner. This competition really changes the dynamic of this dysfunctional family where they form bonding with each other, live together and fight together. It will be interesting to see if they can save the palace.

Kaun Banega Shikharvati Trailer

Soha Ali Khan shared, “I am looking forward to do something different and Kaun Banega Shikharvati is exactly what I wanted. The script was the first thing that caught my attention and of course, the talented star cast is also a reason! I am sure Hope the families who will watch our series will be able to connect with it. Hope they enjoy watching the trailer and the series which premieres on 7th January on Zee5.”Lara Dutta shared, “Such great support for this series It was such a refreshing experience to shoot with actors who are so much fun together. Family dramas may be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any family you’ve seen before.

Kritika Kamra shared, “With ‘Kaun Banega Shikharvati’, I’ve got 3 sisters for a lifetime and I couldn’t have asked for more. The shoot was a laugh riot and I hope we can see a sizzle between the sisters. The chemistry will unfold well on screen as well.It will premiere on January 7, 2022.

Naseeruddin Shah starrer "Kaun Banega Shikharvati" trailer released, Zee5 series to premiere on 7th January 2022!

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:28 [IST]

