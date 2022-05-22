Nashville police arrest men in undercover drug operation, seize cocaine laced with fentanyl



Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the sale of cocaine containing fentanyl in a covert drug raid in downtown Nashville, authorities mentioned Saturday.

Khalil d. Smith, 26; Nassian Thompson, 22; And Michael Terry, 26, was arrested Friday night time on severe drug fees after promoting three grams of a white powder to an undercover detective for 200, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Division mentioned.

Officers seized two 11-gram baggage of white powder from Smith who examined optimistic for fentanyl and cocaine, FOX17 Nashville reported. Detectives additionally recovered 23 Xanax bars, 21 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police mentioned Smith additionally had a gun.

Smith, who was banned from possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony assault in 2020, has been positioned on 100,000 bond, the Information Station reported.

Thompson, who was wished on six severe assault warrant warrants associated to the April 24 capturing, has been positioned on 377,500 bond, police mentioned. Terry’s bond was set at ,000 15,000.

Fentanyl was regarded as accountable for about 80% of suspected drug overdose deaths in the Nashville and Davidson County areas in the primary quarter of this yr, in keeping with the Nashville / Davidson County Metro Public Well being Division.

Friday company Has issued a health alert The downtown Nashville space warns residents concerning the rise in drug overdose and the presence of fentanyl in powder and tablet type in the realm.

Based on the Heart for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is an artificial opioid that’s 100 occasions stronger than morphine and 50 occasions stronger than heroin. It will probably result in loss of life or severe bodily hurt.

Fentanyl, a significant contributor to the opioid disaster in america, is accountable for artificial opioids, accounting for about 73% of all opioid-induced deaths in 2019, in keeping with the CDC.