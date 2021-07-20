Nassie Ladin Shah Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Net Worth
Nashi Ladin Shah He is a theater and film actor and director. He began acting in the drama film Nishant, and later worked in films such as Sulfurosh, Jaan bi de Yaaro, Aldo Satya, Umlao Jahn, and Wednesday. In 2006 he turned to director in the movie Yunho Tato Kahota. He has won many filmfare awards and national film awards. Naseeruddin Shah also participates in Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, respectively.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Nashi Ladin Shah
|nickname
|not clear
|Known name
|Nashi Ladin Shah
|Birthday
|July 20, 1949
|Year
|71 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Birthplace
|Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actor, director
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|not clear
|religion
|Islam
|Zodiac
|Leo
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|St. Anselm’s Ajmer, Rajasthan
St. Joseph College, Nainital
|College / university
|Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh
Delhi National Drama School
|Educational background
|Graduated from art
|Ethnicity
|Islam
|Father’s name
|Ally Mohammed Shah
|Mother’s name
|Farrukh Sultan
|Brother’s name
|Retd.Lieutenant Zameerdin
Shah and two others
|Sister name
|Not applicable
|Spouse / wife name
| Late Palvine Mlada, also known as Manara Shikuri
Ratna Pathak, actress
|Child (child) name
|Son-Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah (both actors)
Daughter-Heeba Shah, actress (daughter from first wife)
Nassie Ladin Shah began acting at the age of 14, when a Navy merchant began his first show. His debut, DRDO Nishant, earned him a National Film Award and was nominated for an Oscar. In addition to Bollywood, he also appeared in Pakistani and Hollywood films, but did not leave the theater after becoming an established actor. Nashi Ladin Shah’s first wife was Parvin Murad, 16 years older. Two years later, they started having Tiff and they separated. Later, he married actress Ratna Pathak and has two sons together.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|National Film Award for Best Actor in Movie Spars
|National Film Awards for Best Actors in Film Pearl
|Movie Ikubal’s Best Supporting Actor Award National Film Award
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor in the movie Aakrosh
|Film Chakra Filmfare Best Actor Award
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor in the movie Masoom
|Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India
|Padmashri, the fourth highest civilian award in India
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|$ 50 million
|Monthly salary / income
|1 Chlore +
|Home address
|04, sand pebbles, Perry Cross Road, Bandra
(West), Mumbai
|car
|not clear
favorite:-
|Favorite actor
|Mohanral, Nedum Divene, Shanmikapur,
Dara Singh, Boman Irani
|Favorite actress
|not clear
|Favorite color
|black
|Favorite hobby
|Playing tennis, reading
|Favorite sport
|tennis
|Favorite destination
|Dubai
|Favorite movie
|Bollywood: Masaan (2015), Dill Chatahai (2001)
|Favorite movie director
|Neeraj Pandey, Rajkumar Hirani, Neeraj Ghaywan
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|white
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 71 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest – 39 inches
|Waist size – 32 inches
|Biceps size – 11 inches
|Figure measurement – 39-32-11
