Nasty! Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a catfight over Pearl V Puri rape case





The arrest of Pearl V Puri has come as a shock for a lot of. Simply after he was taken in by the cops for the alleged rape of a minor, a variety of celebs from the TV trade got here out in assist of him. Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anita Hassanandani, Vikaas Kalantri, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti and others stated that that is a conspiracy. One of many few celebs who had a totally different view was Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She stated that celebs ought to let the cops do the investigation earlier than overtly vouching for somebody who has been accused of one thing so heinous. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was significantly indignant on followers who have been hounding the actress’ whose daughter has allegedly been assaulted. She stated that folks ought to think about that folks is a minor. Additionally Learn – Trending TV Information as we speak: Pearl V Puri rape case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her life-partner, Rohit Shetty’s 7 years journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and extra

Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that folks may protest in a higher method by doing a candle march or sitting on dharna. Nia Sharma hit out on the actress saying that folks ought to perceive that there’s a pandemic and nobody can sit on a dharna. Additionally Learn – Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals why she has stored her companion’s identify beneath wraps; talks about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya prequel and extra

Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi.

Additionally Didi must apply her dance earlier than she makes these pathetic dance reels considering she’s nailing them. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 7, 2021

And waise all my tweets have been for individuals who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs outdated woman a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or Could also be she is one among them who reacts studying articles with out checking the reality & info. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf vogue abilities dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether or not i nailed my reels or no let my followers resolve.Yahan pe bhi decide ban gayee.Relatively focus in your photoshoots. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

Tum emblem ko sirf dusro ki taqleef mein masala cahiye.Aur jab khud pe bitegi tab jakaar dharna dena.I’m telling you straight away i care a rattling concerning the accused and the dad and mom.What i’m worrying and feeling horrible is the little woman..Disguisting! — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

The actor has been arrested beneath POSCO, which is a gender impartial regulation for the safety of children from sexual abuse. It appears the incident occurred in 2019. The actress was engaged on the present Bepannah Pyar. Additionally Learn – Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems royal in THIS bridal look – view pics

