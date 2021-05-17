Natalie Barr reveals she struggled with motherhood when her sons were young

Dawn host Natalie Barr has spoken candidly about struggling with motherhood when her sons, Lachlan and Hunter, were young.

The 53-year-old Seven presenter admitted it was extraordinarily tough to stability her TV profession with elevating her kids.

‘I used to be barely protecting it collectively. I went again to work in three months [after giving birth] as a result of I actually struggled with motherhood at that stage and located it arduous to be at house with young youngsters,’ Natalie advised TV Week.

Candid: Dawn host Natalie Barr has spoken candidly about struggling with motherhood when her sons, Lachlan and Hunter, were young

The journalist went on to say she could not have achieved it with out her husband Andrew Thompson’s assist.

‘I actually could not do something of this with out him,’ she stated.

‘He is a lot stronger than me. I would seem robust however I am probably not. I’ve realized to be a stronger particular person through the years and thru my job,’ Natalie defined.

Troublesome stability: ‘I used to be barely protecting it collectively… I went again to work in three months [after giving birth] as a result of I actually struggled with motherhood at that stage and located it arduous to be at house with young youngsters,’ Natalie advised TV Week

Natalie joined Seven’s breakfast present as a newsreader in 2003, and was promoted to co-anchor this 12 months after the departure of Sam Armytage.

Her husband Andrew is an Oscar-nominated movie and TV editor finest identified for his brief movie The Eleven O’Clock.

The couple married in 1995 they usually share sons Lachlan, born in 2001, and Hunter, born in 2005.

‘He is a lot stronger than me’: The journalist went on to say she could not have achieved it with out her husband Andrew Thompson’s assist. Pictured collectively on March 27 in Sydney

Final 12 months, Natalie celebrated 25 years at Seven; nonetheless her profession in journalism truly started on the Wanneroo Occasions in 1987.

In an interview with Yahoo, Natalie additionally revealed she was the ‘fittest [she’s] ever been’ after embracing a ‘again to fundamentals’ strategy to her well being.

‘I train recurrently, eat properly more often than not, lower out sugar and ensure I get sufficient sleep,’ she stated.