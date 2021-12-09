Natalie Mars Wiki, Age, Height, Bio, Biography, Net Worth, Pics, Videos



Actress & Glamour Trans Woman Model Natalie Mars was born on 3 February 1984 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America. Natalie Mars age 37 years as of July 2021. She completed her graduation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. In 2015, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. She won the 2020 AVN award & XBIZ Trans Performer of the Year. Now, she earns around $1M – $2M USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Natalie Mars is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Natalie Mars is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook also. She has more than 448k followers on Instagram. Natalie Mars has over 522K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Natalie Mars Age 37 Years (as of June 2021) Date of Birth 3 February 1984 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $1M – 2M USD Career Start and End 2015 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Natalie Mars Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America Place of Birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America Current City Las Vegas, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 135 lbs (61 kg) Figure Size 35B-28-36 Bra Size 35B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Green Zodiac Sign Aquarius Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Background British Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @the.nataliemars (448k Followers) Twitter @thenataliemars (522k Followers) Facebook @NatalieMars (k Followers) TikTok @NatalieMars (k Followers) Snapchat @NatalieMars Reddit @NatalieMars Videos @NatalieMars Official Website https://allmylinks.com/nataliemars Movies None Awards 2020 AVN award & XBIZ

Who is Natalie Mars? & her Career

Natalie Mars has been interested in modeling since childhood. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, NatalieMars has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Natalie Mars’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 448k followers on Instagram and 522k followers on Twitter as of July 2021. Natalie Mars earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Natalie Mars Net Worth

Natalie Mars earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Natalie Mars did no share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximate $1M – 2M USD annually.

Natalie Mars has big fan followers on Instagram (448k Followers), Twitter (522k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Natalie Mars shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Natalie Mars through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Natalie Mars Family

Natalie Mars’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Natalie Mars Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.