Filmmaker Todd Haynes is teaming up with Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for his subsequent directorial Would possibly per probability presumably per probability per probability merely December.

Haynes, recognized for movement images akin to Carol and A methods From Heaven, will prepare the model new film from a screenplay that grew to become written by Samy Burch with the memoir by Burch and Alex Mechanik, reported Variety.

The household drama is construct 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are construct to graduate from extreme faculty.

When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the household to greater notice Gracie, who she’s going to potential be having fun with in a film, household dynamics unravel under the stress of the skin peep.

Joe, not at all having processed what happened in his childhood, begins to confront the reality of existence as an empty-nester at 36. And as Elizabeth and Gracie watch one another, the similarities and variations between the two girls starting up to ebb and hotfoot with the circulation.

The film, construct in Camden, Maine, has been described as “an exploration of reality, storytelling and the difficulties (or impossibility) of totally concept another specific particular person”.

Would possibly per probability presumably per probability per probability merely December will potential be produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Movement images, Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

The film, which is ready to be shopped to world traders at Cannes by Rocket Science, will starting filming subsequent yr.

Portman not too prolonged in the past completed taking footage for Shock Studios upcoming film, Thor: Worship and Hiss for director Taika Waititi.

Moore will subsequent star in Common Pictures’ musical Pricey Evan Hansen, which is ready to be launched later this yr.