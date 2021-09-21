Natarajan Covid-1 positive: Michael Vaughan played a key role in the IPL after SRH T Natarajan tested Covid-1 positive; Before the match, Corona suffered SRH’s T. Natarajan, Michael Vaughan made a big statement

Highlights SRH fast bowler Natarajan found corona positive in RT-PCR test

He has isolated himself from the team and is currently without symptoms

Six other people who came in close contact with Natarajan have also been excluded

New Delhi

The late 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been affected by Kovid-19 epidemic. Before today’s match between fast bowler T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, Kovid-1 has been found to be positive. However, the BCCI said that the team’s match against Delhi Capitals in the evening would be played as per the pre-arranged schedule. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big statement on this.

Mocking the Board of Control for Cricket in India, he said, “Let’s see if the IPL is canceled like the previous Test (India v England Manchester Test)!” I guarantee it won’t happen. Team India had canceled the Manchester Test after the head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff fell victim to Kovid-1 of. India led the series 2-1.

On the other hand, his close contact with left-arm pacer Natarajan, who is returning with knee surgery, has also been sent to keep him apart with all-rounder Vijay Shankar. According to the BCCI, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T Natarajan tested positive for Kovid-19 in the RT-PCR test. The player has distinguished himself from the rest of the team and has shown no symptoms so far.

According to the release, “The rest of the team, along with close contacts, took the RT-PCR test at 5 am local time today. Everyone’s report has been negative.

The medical team found close contacts with Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vanan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager) and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler). The IPL, which was postponed in May, has resumed here on Sunday after a number of Kovid-1 positive cases were reported in India’s bio-bubble.