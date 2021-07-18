Natasa Stankovic photos in pool and sea beach

Mumbai. New photos of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic are in the news. Natasha has recently shared some of her photos, in which she is seen in the swimming pool. Active Natasha keeps sharing her photos and videos on social media. He has more than 3 million followers on his social media handle Instagram. For the fans, she keeps sharing her personal life, vacation and clicked photos with husband Hardik.

Whenever Natasha goes to enjoy in the pool or by the sea, she shares her photos for the fans. Fans also like and comment fiercely on these photos of their favorite actress. Let’s see some of his selected photos-

Significantly, Natasha Stankovic was born on March 4, 1992. She is originally from Serbia.

Also read: Natasha and Hardik Pandya’s picture raised the internet’s mercury

According to reports, Natasha started learning dance from the age of 3. In 2010, he won the Sports Serbia title.

In 2012, Natasha moved to India to pursue her acting career. She first appeared as a model for Johnson & Johnson.

Also read: Natasha was seen in a black bikini in the pool with Hardik Pandya, these bold pictures are setting social media on fire

Natasha made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film ‘Satyagraha’, directed by Prakash Jha. In the year 2014, the actress appeared in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Natasha gained a lot of popularity with the song ‘DJ Wale Babu’ by rapper Badshah. This song became a huge hit.

After this Natasha joined films like ‘7 Hours to Go’, ‘Mehbooba’ and ‘Zero’. In 2019, she appeared in the web series ‘Holiday’. She was seen opposite Ali Goni in ‘Nach Baliye’ Season 9.

Natasha married cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 1 last year. They got married during the Kovid lockdown.

On July 30, 2020, baby boy Agastya was born to this couple. Natasha and Hardik also share photos of them enjoying photos with their son on their social media.

( All Photos Credit : instagram.com/natasastankovic__/ )