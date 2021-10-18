natasha-stankovic-hardik-pandya-linked-with-actress-parineeti-chopra-esha-gupta-urvashi-rautela-shibani-dandekar-photos-gone-viral-birthday-special – From Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Rautela of these actresses The name of Hardik Pandya has been associated with, the fans were shocked by proposing Natasha in the middle of the sea.

Today is 28th birthday of Hardik Pandya. Many stories related to him are being discussed on this occasion. On this occasion, let us tell you that even before Natasha Stankovic, her name has been associated with 6 famous actresses and models.

Today is the 28th birthday of the Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya remains in the discussion about his game, while his personal life also gets a lot of headlines. On 1 January 2020, he got engaged to Serbian-born actress Natasha Stankovic in a film style under the sea.

After this both the stars got married and now they also have a son Agastya. But before Natasha, Hardik’s name was associated with many Bollywood actresses. He was also spotted several times.

Let us tell you that from Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Rautela, news of Pandya’s affair with 6 famous actresses or models came to the fore. First his name was associated with the famous model of Kolkata, Lisha Sharma. The pictures of both became fiercely viral on social media. However, both of them never accepted their relationship in public.

After this his name was associated with Esha Gupta. Both had dated each other a few years back. There were also reports that both could get married soon but it could not happen. Then his name started being associated with Bigg Boss fame Elli Avram. The two worked together in many commercials and this is where their mingling started.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will become neighbors of Pandya Brothers, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to live in a luxurious bungalow of 30 crores

The name that came after these three names was a big name. Hardik’s name is associated with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. Both were spotted together in many places and were also seen commenting on each other’s posts on social media. However, both of them always denied the news of their affair.

Hardik’s name was also associated with Urvashi Rautela, who is said to be famous actress and alleged ex-girlfriend of Rishabh Pant. In 2018, both were spotted together at parties several times. At the same time, both of them termed the news of the affair as mere rumours.

Apart from this, actress and model was also associated with Shibani Dandekar. But both the stars denied these reports and told them as rumours. According to reports, Shibani is currently in a relationship with Farhan Akhtar.

At present, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic look very happy together. Both got engaged last year only. Before marriage, both of them had a son. Pandya is often seen on social media in pictures with his wife and son. Recently, he was also in discussion about his luxurious house of 30 crores.