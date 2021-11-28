Natasha Stankovic Hardik Pandya Wife Shared Glamorous Photos On Instagram Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Reacted And User Asked Is There Any Boyfriend user asked

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic has shared some glamorous pictures on her Instagram profile. Many comments are coming continuously on this post of his. At the same time, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has also reacted to this post of the Serbian model. He has liked these pictures of Pandya’s wife.

At the same time, a user named Meera has made a very interesting comment on this post of Mrs Hardik Pandya. He wrote that, BF (boyfriend) is someone worthy of me. Natasha did this post on Saturday evening. Which so far has been liked by about 2 lakh 80 thousand people.

Natasha Stankovic is often seen active on social media. She keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans on Instagram with her son Agastya or husband Hardik Pandya. Earlier, recently he shared a video with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

In this video, Natasha was seen enjoying the motor boat. At the same time, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were seen jumping in the water. After this, Natasha shared a video in which she was seen having fun with her son Agastya.

Let us tell you that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic got married last year during the lockdown. They also have a one-year-old son, Agastya.

The Pandya family is always in the headlines on social media. Before the wedding, a video of Hardik proposing to Natasha on the cruise had surfaced, which made a lot of headlines.

In this video, Hardik and Natasha were also seen kissing each other. This video surfaced on social media on January 1, 2020, which was shared by Natasha herself. After this, Natasha was also seen pregnant before marriage. Then on 31 May 2020, a picture surfaced in which Hardik and Natasha were seen getting married.